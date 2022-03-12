Florist Angela Kalisnik in her shop in the deserted town of Mykolaïv, a few kilometres from Ukraine’s front line. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: ‘Flowers continue to bloom’ in ghost city as florist stays open to cheer people up

  • For several days, the Russians have bombarded Mykolaiv, which lies on the road to Odessa, and thousands of civilians have fled, leaving the city nearly empty
  • ‘We didn’t know the war was coming. Flowers continue to bloom in our region and we don’t want to throw them away,’ florist Angela Kalisnik said

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:54pm, 12 Mar, 2022

