Florist Angela Kalisnik in her shop in the deserted town of Mykolaïv, a few kilometres from Ukraine’s front line. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: ‘Flowers continue to bloom’ in ghost city as florist stays open to cheer people up
- For several days, the Russians have bombarded Mykolaiv, which lies on the road to Odessa, and thousands of civilians have fled, leaving the city nearly empty
- ‘We didn’t know the war was coming. Flowers continue to bloom in our region and we don’t want to throw them away,’ florist Angela Kalisnik said
Topic | Ukraine war
