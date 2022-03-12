An explosion in a building that came under fire from a Russian army tank in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: AP
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Russian forces squeeze Kyiv and surround Mariupol

  • Northwest suburbs of the capital have already endured days of heavy bombardment while Russian armoured vehicles are advancing on the northeastern edge
  • Airport destroyed, oil depot hit in Vasylkiv, 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Kyiv; Hospital, orphanage and eye clinic in southern city Mykolaiv under fire

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:15pm, 12 Mar, 2022

