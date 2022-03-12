A child being evacuated from Ukraine by train. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: UN says 2.6 million have fled since Russian invasion; largest exodus in Europe since WWII
- Saturday’s figure was 92,650 higher than Friday; the largest exodus of refugees in Europe since World War II, according to refugee agency chief
- Poland is hosting over half the Ukrainian refugees, while others entered Hungary, Slovakia and Romania; about 304,000 travelled on to other European countries
Topic | Ukraine
A child being evacuated from Ukraine by train. Photo: AP