A child being evacuated from Ukraine by train. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: UN says 2.6 million have fled since Russian invasion; largest exodus in Europe since WWII

  • Saturday’s figure was 92,650 higher than Friday; the largest exodus of refugees in Europe since World War II, according to refugee agency chief
  • Poland is hosting over half the Ukrainian refugees, while others entered Hungary, Slovakia and Romania; about 304,000 travelled on to other European countries

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:49pm, 12 Mar, 2022

