The 142.81 metre sail-assisted motor yacht Sailing Yacht A, owned by Russian tycoon Andrey Melnichenko, in front of Monaco harbour in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: another yacht said to belong to Russian oligarch seized in Italy
- The vessel, named Sailing Yacht A, is in the port of Trieste. Officials from the Italian financial police seized it on Friday, the government in Rome confirmed
- The yacht is believed to belong to Russian coal billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, who was put on an EU sanctions list after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
