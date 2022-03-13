Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg aid on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: Nato chief says Russia may use chemical weapons – German paper
- Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Kremlin was inventing false pretexts for their invasion, and the use of such weapons would be a war crime
- Moscow has made baseless claims the US was conducting ‘biological activities’ in Ukraine, an allegation denied by both Washington and Kyiv
Topic | Ukraine
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg aid on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine. Photo: EPA-EFE