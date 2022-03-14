US journalist Brent Renaud was shot dead in Kyiv when Russian troops fired on the car he was travelling in. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: US journalist killed in shooting near Kyiv
- Brent Renaud, 50, an award-winning filmmaker who had covered the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, was shot in Irpin, north of the capital of Kyiv
- Another journalist with Renaud was reportedly injured in the shooting; the two were travelling in a car that was fired on by Russian troops
Topic | Ukraine
