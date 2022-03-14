The Afghan embassy and its consulates in the United States are being shut in the coming week. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan embassies around the world are struggling to pay staff and bills, stay open
- The Taliban has installed representatives in key embassies, but dozens of missions have refused to serve the new regime
- Across the world, Afghan ambassadors have been forced to dramatically scale down activities, reduce energy bills and food costs
