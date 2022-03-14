A woman stands in front of a destroyed apartment block, shelled in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Russia denies asking China for help, could take full control of major Ukrainian cities, says Kremlin

  • Asked about remarks by US officials who’d said that Russia had asked China for military equipment, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: ‘No’
  • He also said defence ministry ‘does not exclude taking major population centres under full control while ensuring maximum safety of civilians’

Reuters
Updated: 9:19pm, 14 Mar, 2022

