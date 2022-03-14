People walk past a crater from an explosion in Mira Avenue (Avenue of Peace) in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Sunday. The surrounded southern city, where the war has produced some of the greatest human suffering, is still cut off although some vehicles managed to leave in a convoy on Monday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Over 160 private vehicles leave Mariupol in humanitarian corridor convoy
- While cars holding civilians managed to escape the besieged port city, shelling is preventing humanitarian aid delivery, says deputy prime minister
- Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell confirmed a fourth sanctions package against the Kremlin
Topic | Ukraine war
People walk past a crater from an explosion in Mira Avenue (Avenue of Peace) in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Sunday. The surrounded southern city, where the war has produced some of the greatest human suffering, is still cut off although some vehicles managed to leave in a convoy on Monday. Photo: AP