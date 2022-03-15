Serdar Berdymukhamedov, son of Turkmenistan’s leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, will be the Central Asian nation’s next president. Photo: Reuters
Son of Turkmenistan’s all-powerful leader wins presidential election, establishing a political dynasty
- Serdar Berdymukhamedov wins decisive victory in presidential election among field of nine candidates
- His father Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has dominated public life in Turkmenistan since 2006
Topic | Central Asia
Serdar Berdymukhamedov, son of Turkmenistan’s leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, will be the Central Asian nation’s next president. Photo: Reuters