Serdar Berdymukhamedov, son of Turkmenistan’s leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, will be the Central Asian nation’s next president. Photo: Reuters
Son of Turkmenistan’s all-powerful leader wins presidential election, establishing a political dynasty

  • Serdar Berdymukhamedov wins decisive victory in presidential election among field of nine candidates
  • His father Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has dominated public life in Turkmenistan since 2006

Updated: 4:36pm, 15 Mar, 2022

