A firefighter comforts a woman outside a destroyed apartment building after the deadly bombing of a residential area of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Ukraine: Almost 3 million have fled war, UN says, now basing aid plans on 4 million
- About 2.95 million people have fled Ukraine, UNHCR data shows; agency assuming there’ll be 4 million refugees but says figure is likely to increase
- Those fleeing early on often had resources, contacts; now many refugees including elderly, disabled, are leaving in a hurry and are ‘more vulnerable’
Topic | Ukraine war
A firefighter comforts a woman outside a destroyed apartment building after the deadly bombing of a residential area of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photo: AP