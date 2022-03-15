A firefighter comforts a woman outside a destroyed apartment building after the deadly bombing of a residential area of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
A firefighter comforts a woman outside a destroyed apartment building after the deadly bombing of a residential area of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine: Almost 3 million have fled war, UN says, now basing aid plans on 4 million

  • About 2.95 million people have fled Ukraine, UNHCR data shows; agency assuming there’ll be 4 million refugees but says figure is likely to increase
  • Those fleeing early on often had resources, contacts; now many refugees including elderly, disabled, are leaving in a hurry and are ‘more vulnerable’

Topic |   Ukraine war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:55pm, 15 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A firefighter comforts a woman outside a destroyed apartment building after the deadly bombing of a residential area of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
A firefighter comforts a woman outside a destroyed apartment building after the deadly bombing of a residential area of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE