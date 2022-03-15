The Russian Channel One’s Monday news broadcast in which employee Marina Ovsyannikova entered the on-air TV studio with a poster reading ‘’No War. Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. You are being lied to here”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian TV journalist protesting Ukraine war live on air ‘detained and disappeared’
- An editor at Russia’s Channel One, Marina Ovsyannikova, walked on set on Monday and held up a sign criticising Putin’s war in Ukraine
- Her whereabouts since are unknown, with her lawyers confirming they have not been in touch with her and the Kremlin condemning her ‘hooliganism’
