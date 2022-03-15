Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, addresses attendees via video link at the Joint Expeditionary Force Summit in London on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Zelensky urges Russian troops to surrender ‘and we’ll treat you the way people are supposed to be treated – decently’
- Ukraine’s president spoke out in an online video; meanwhile, officials in the besieged port city of Mariupol said 2,000 civilian vehicles had left
- They also said another 2,000 cars were waiting to leave along the evacuation route; estimates siege has killed more than 2,300 people
Topic | Ukraine war
