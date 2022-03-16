Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski (left) posing with colleagues at the Kyiv Intercontinental Hotel. Photo: Fox News via AFP
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine
- The photographer’s vehicle was struck on Monday by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the capital; colleague Benjamin Hall was wounded and remains in hospital
- Zakrzewski is the second US journalist killed during the conflict, after video documentary maker Brent Renaud was shot dead in Irpin on Sunday
Topic | Ukraine war
