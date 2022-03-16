US President Joe Biden is applauded after signing the Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022 in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Joe Biden to travel to Europe for talks on Russian invasion
- The trip was announced shortly before the US president signed a bill providing US$13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine
- The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia have headed to Kyiv by train to show their support despite the security risks
Topic | Ukraine war
