US President Joe Biden is applauded after signing the Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022 in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: Joe Biden to travel to Europe for talks on Russian invasion

  • The trip was announced shortly before the US president signed a bill providing US$13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine
  • The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia have headed to Kyiv by train to show their support despite the security risks

Associated Press
Updated: 4:38am, 16 Mar, 2022

