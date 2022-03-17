People attend a funeral ceremony on Tuesday for four Ukrainian servicemen who were killed during an airstrike on a military base in Yarokiv. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
World Court orders Russia to halt military operations in Ukraine

  • Ukraine leader Zelensky welcomed the International Court of Justice decision as ‘a complete victory’
  • ICJ rulings are binding, but the UN top court has no direct means of enforcing them, and there have been rare cases of countries ignoring them

Reuters
Updated: 3:17am, 17 Mar, 2022

