Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation in February, after Russia recognised two eastern separatist regions and then ordered in troops to back up their independence claims. Photo: Ukraine presidency via AFP
Netflix bringing back TV comedy that made Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky famous
- Servant of the People stars the leader, who was a comedian before he entered politics, as a high schoolteacher who unexpectedly becomes president
- Zelensky’s grit and social media savvy in the face of Russia’s invasion has won him fans and renewed interest in his background as an entertainer
