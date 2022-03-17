Images of the Mariupol Drama Theatre in Ukraine on Monday show the word “children” written in Russian in large white letters on either side. The building was bombed on Wednesday. Image: Maxar Technologies via AFP
Russia bombed Ukraine theatre sheltering ‘hundreds’ of civilians, Mariupol mayor’s office says

  • Satellite images of the theatre before the attack showed the words ‘children’ clearly etched out in the ground in Russian
  • Officials posting a photo of the building with its middle section completely destroyed

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:49am, 17 Mar, 2022

