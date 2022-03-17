Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on screen during his address to the German Bundestag. Photo: dpa
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on screen during his address to the German Bundestag. Photo: dpa
Ukraine
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: ‘Tear down this wall’ Zelensky urges Germany in emotional plea

  • ‘It is a wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this wall is growing bigger with every bomb’ dropped on Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said
  • Ukrainian President addressed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz directly, calling for greater solidarity, and rebuked him for long reluctance to stand up to Moscow

Topic |   Ukraine
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:41pm, 17 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on screen during his address to the German Bundestag. Photo: dpa
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on screen during his address to the German Bundestag. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE