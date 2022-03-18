Veronika Belotserkovskaya, an influencer best known in Russia for glamorous Instagram posts about her life. Photo: Instagram
Ukraine crisis: Glamorous Russian influencer targeted by Kremlin under new censorship law

  • Known on Instagram as Belonika, until recently she mainly posted pictures of elegant locations and clothes with Prada, Chanel and Louis Vuitton accessories
  • Recently she posted: ‘I don’t consider the Ukrainian people as my enemy. I consider them as brothers and sisters’, and described Putin as ‘a tired of life man’

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:15am, 18 Mar, 2022

