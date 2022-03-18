Marina Ovsyannikova, the journalist who protested against Russian military action in Ukraine during a live news broadcast, speaks to the media as she leaves the Ostankinsky District Court on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Marina Ovsyannikova, the journalist who protested against Russian military action in Ukraine during a live news broadcast, speaks to the media as she leaves the Ostankinsky District Court on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Russia TV protester Marina Ovsyannikova quits channel, but turns down France’s asylum offer

  • The journalist could face years in prison for barging onto the set of a live news broadcast holding a ‘No War’ poster
  • Ovsyannikova says she is ‘a patriot’ and will stay in Russia, and that she hopes her son will understand her actions when he is older

Topic |   Ukraine war
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:34am, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Marina Ovsyannikova, the journalist who protested against Russian military action in Ukraine during a live news broadcast, speaks to the media as she leaves the Ostankinsky District Court on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Marina Ovsyannikova, the journalist who protested against Russian military action in Ukraine during a live news broadcast, speaks to the media as she leaves the Ostankinsky District Court on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE