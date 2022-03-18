A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: AP
Ukraine rescuers search for survivors in Mariupol theatre bombed by Russia

  • Hundreds of people, mostly women, children and the elderly, had been taking shelter there from heavy shelling
  • More than 350,000 residents remain trapped in the besieged port city, which is facing fierce bombardment from Russian troops

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:06am, 18 Mar, 2022

A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: AP
