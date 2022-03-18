Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech in Moscow in March 2018. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin’s warning to ‘traitors’ sends chilling message

  • Activists and dissenters face threats and harassment after the Russian leader spoke about the ‘self-cleansing of society’
  • A former senior official faced calls for immediate sacking from his current position after he condemned Moscow’s invasion in comments to Western media

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:22am, 18 Mar, 2022

