Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a sporting event in Columbus, Ohio, on March 5. Photo: AFP
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a sporting event in Columbus, Ohio, on March 5. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Russians their leaders are lying to them

  • The former action film star and California governor says the ‘lives, limbs and futures’ of Russian troops have been sacrificed for a senseless war
  • Schwarzenegger says his father had similar experiences as an Austrian soldier during WWII, and appealed to Putin to end his invasion

Topic |   Ukraine war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:57am, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a sporting event in Columbus, Ohio, on March 5. Photo: AFP
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a sporting event in Columbus, Ohio, on March 5. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE