Homes damaged by a missile in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, as Russian attacks continue. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Barrage of Russian strikes hit capital’s outskirts, also cities in the west and east
- The early morning barrage of missiles were the closest strike yet to the centre of Lviv – a crossroads for people fleeing Ukraine and for others delivering aid
- The northern edges of capital Kyiv were also hit; other cities in the east were bombarded, death toll unconfirmed
Topic | Ukraine war
