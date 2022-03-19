Empty pushchairs in the centre of Lviv highlight the children killed in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: The children suffering as bombs drop on schools, nurseries and hospitals
- At least 103 children have died in the conflict, Ukrainian officials said, and while many have fled the country, millions have stayed
- Children face an ‘immediate and growing threat’ from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said the UN Children’s Fund UNICEF
Topic | Ukraine war
