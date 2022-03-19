The Russian Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft, carrying a crew of Roscosmos cosmonauts prepares for launch to the International Space Station (ISS) from Kazakhstan on March 18. Photo: EPA-EFE / Roscomos Press Service
All-Russian crew departs for International Space Station amid Ukraine crisis
- The express flight to the human outpost was expected to take three hours. On the ISS, the cosmonauts will meet two other Russians and four US crew members
- Sanctions imposed on Moscow because of Russia’s attack on Ukraine have put a heavy strain on space cooperation
Topic | Space
The Russian Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft, carrying a crew of Roscosmos cosmonauts prepares for launch to the International Space Station (ISS) from Kazakhstan on March 18. Photo: EPA-EFE / Roscomos Press Service