Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert marking the 8th anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, on March 18. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: Putin appears at huge Moscow rally, lavishing praise on Russian troops
- ‘Shoulder to shoulder, they help and support each other,’ the Russian president said of the Kremlin’s forces. ‘We have not had unity like this for a long time,’ he added
- Some said the rally – held to mark the anniversary of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, which was seized from Ukraine – was a manufactured display of patriotism
Topic | Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert marking the 8th anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, on March 18. Photo: EPA-EFE