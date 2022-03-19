Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the US Congress via video conference on Wednesday. Photo: Ukrinform/dpa
Ukraine war: Zelensky says it is time for meaningful security talks with Russia; will also address Japan’s parliament
- Zelensky wants comprehensive peace talks with Moscow, saying otherwise Russia would need generations to recover from losses suffered during the war
- Zelensky will also deliver a virtual address to Japan’s parliament on Wednesday as he tries to rally global support against Russia’s invasion of his country
Topic | Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the US Congress via video conference on Wednesday. Photo: Ukrinform/dpa