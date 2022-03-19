Russian cosmonauts Sergey Korsakov, Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveyev are seen during a welcome ceremony after arriving at the International Space Station on Friday. The crew emerged from the Soyuz capsule wearing yellow flight suits with blue stripes, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Photo: Roscosmos via AP
All-Russian crew arrive at International Space Station in Ukrainian colours of yellow and blue
- The three cosmonauts were the first new arrivals to the International Space Station since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine last month
- The war has resulted in cancelled spacecraft launches and broken contracts. Russia even said it would stop supplying rocket engines to US companies
Topic | Ukraine
