Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation in Kyiv on Friday. Photo: Handout/Ukraine Presidency/ AFP
Ukraine war: Zelensky calls for fresh talks, Russia says entered Mariupol centre

  • Previous talks have yielded little progress, with both sides blaming the other, and none have been at the presidential level
  • Russia’s offensive remains largely stalled, a US defence official said, with troops about 30 kilometres east of the capital Kyiv and facing heavy resistance

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:46pm, 19 Mar, 2022

