A deadly Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile, called a ‘Dagger’ by Putin. Photo: AP Photo
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia uses advanced hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time; steps up threat to target arms shipments

  • President Vladimir Putin called the Kinzhal (Dagger) missile ‘an ideal weapon’ that flies at 10 times the speed of sound and can overcome air-defence systems
  • The hypersonic aeroballistic missiles ‘destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition in Deliatyn village’, Moscow said

Agence France-PresseBloombergReuters
Agence France-Presse Bloomberg and Reuters

Updated: 5:19pm, 19 Mar, 2022

