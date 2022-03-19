A deadly Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile, called a ‘Dagger’ by Putin. Photo: AP Photo
Russia uses advanced hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time; steps up threat to target arms shipments
- President Vladimir Putin called the Kinzhal (Dagger) missile ‘an ideal weapon’ that flies at 10 times the speed of sound and can overcome air-defence systems
- The hypersonic aeroballistic missiles ‘destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition in Deliatyn village’, Moscow said
Topic | Ukraine war
