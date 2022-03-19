A woman weeps in a metro station being used as bomb shelter in Kyiv. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Elderly and ill forced to sleep in train carriages underground as bombs drop
- The Kyiv metro, with some of the deepest stations in the world, has been a lifesaver for thousands during the war, despite the uncomfortable conditions
- One woman, hard of hearing, speaks unintelligibly and cannot stop crying when asked about how many days and nights she has spent in the cold, damp subway dungeon
Topic | Ukraine war
