Calls for Russian President Vladimir Putin to face a ‘Nuremberg-style’ trial for war crimes. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Call for ‘Nuremberg-style’ trial for Putin, backed by ex-PMs and law leaders
- Sir John Major, Gordon Brown and leading names in law, academia and politics, want new international tribunal to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin
- Launched with a website and a petition with a target of two million signatures, the campaign is already backed by 740,000 people around the world
Topic | Ukraine war
