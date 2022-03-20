Wearing yellow suits, Russian cosmonauts Оleg Аrtemiev, centre, Denis Мatveev, right, and Sergei Korsakov after docking the Soyuz MS-21 spaceship to the International Space Station on March 18. Photo: Roscosmos Space Agency via AP
Russia ridicules idea that cosmonauts wore yellow in support of Ukraine
- Roscosmos director general Dmitry Rogozin said on his personal Telegram channel that Russian cosmonauts had no sympathy for Ukrainian nationalists
- ‘Colour is just colour. It has nothing to do with Ukraine,’ said Rogozin. ‘In these days, even though we are in space, we are together with our president and people!’
Topic | Ukraine war
