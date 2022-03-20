Turkmenistan’s new President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, son of former President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. Photo: Reuters
Turkmenistan’s new President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, son of former President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. Photo: Reuters
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Turkmenistan’s new president inaugurated, pledges to keep father’s course

  • Official results showed Serdar Berdymukhamedov, 40, winning the ballot on March 12 with 73 per cent of the vote, beating eight token candidates
  • Gas-rich Turkmenistan, a former Soviet republic, is one of the world’s most repressive, secretive states and little is known about how the regime makes day-to-day decisions

Topic |   Central Asia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:51am, 20 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Turkmenistan’s new President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, son of former President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. Photo: Reuters
Turkmenistan’s new President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, son of former President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE