Turkmenistan’s new President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, son of former President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. Photo: Reuters
Turkmenistan’s new president inaugurated, pledges to keep father’s course
- Official results showed Serdar Berdymukhamedov, 40, winning the ballot on March 12 with 73 per cent of the vote, beating eight token candidates
- Gas-rich Turkmenistan, a former Soviet republic, is one of the world’s most repressive, secretive states and little is known about how the regime makes day-to-day decisions
Topic | Central Asia
Turkmenistan’s new President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, son of former President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. Photo: Reuters