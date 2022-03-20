Internally displaced Afghans from northern provinces, who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, take refuge in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August 2021. Photo: AP
Afghanistan ranks as world’s unhappiest country - even before Taliban, according to UN report
- The World Happiness report, released ahead of the UN-designated International Day of Happiness on Sunday, ranked Afghanistan as last among 149 countries surveyed
- Finland ranked first for the fourth year running, followed by Denmark and Switzerland, with Iceland and the Netherlands also in the top five
Topic | Afghanistan
