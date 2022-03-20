Service members of pro-Russian troops drive an armoured vehicle in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Mariupol officials say thousands taken by force to Russia
- The besieged city’s local council said thousands of residents were deported to Russia
- Accusing Moscow of waging ‘terror’ in Mariupol, Ukraine’s Zelensky said peace talks with the Kremlin were needed although they were ‘not easy and pleasant’
