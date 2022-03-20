Ukraine’s soldiers and rescuers search for bodies in the debris at a military school hit by Russian rockets in Mykolaiv on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s soldiers and rescuers search for bodies in the debris at a military school hit by Russian rockets in Mykolaiv on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

As Ukraine war grinds on, has Putin got himself into a ‘dreadful mess’?

  • Russia has lost hundreds of tanks and its death toll is on a pace to outstrip that of the country’s previous military campaigns in recent years
  • But even if the president fails to capture Ukraine, with its stockpile of city-flattening munitions, Moscow can fight on for whatever Putin may plan next

Topic |   Ukraine war
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:22pm, 20 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukraine’s soldiers and rescuers search for bodies in the debris at a military school hit by Russian rockets in Mykolaiv on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s soldiers and rescuers search for bodies in the debris at a military school hit by Russian rockets in Mykolaiv on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE