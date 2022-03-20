Ukraine’s soldiers and rescuers search for bodies in the debris at a military school hit by Russian rockets in Mykolaiv on Saturday. Photo: AFP
As Ukraine war grinds on, has Putin got himself into a ‘dreadful mess’?
- Russia has lost hundreds of tanks and its death toll is on a pace to outstrip that of the country’s previous military campaigns in recent years
- But even if the president fails to capture Ukraine, with its stockpile of city-flattening munitions, Moscow can fight on for whatever Putin may plan next
