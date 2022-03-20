Ukrainian refugees queue to get into Poland via the Medyka border crossing. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

10 million have fled their homes in Ukraine, UN says; more than a quarter of country’s population

  • Some 90 per cent who have fled are women and children; UNICEF warns that the risks they face of human trafficking and exploitation are ‘real, and growing’
  • About 162,000 third-country nationals have fled Ukraine to neighbouring states; Millions more have fled their homes but remain within Ukraine’s borders

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:28pm, 20 Mar, 2022

