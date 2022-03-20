Ukrainian refugees queue to get into Poland via the Medyka border crossing. Photo: Bloomberg
10 million have fled their homes in Ukraine, UN says; more than a quarter of country’s population
- Some 90 per cent who have fled are women and children; UNICEF warns that the risks they face of human trafficking and exploitation are ‘real, and growing’
- About 162,000 third-country nationals have fled Ukraine to neighbouring states; Millions more have fled their homes but remain within Ukraine’s borders
Topic | Ukraine war
