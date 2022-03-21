A Russian Air Force MiG-31K jet carries a high-precision hypersonic aero-ballistic missile Kh-47M2 Kinzhal. Photo: AP
Ukraine war is backdrop in US push for hypersonic weapons in race with Russia and China

  • Russian military says it already deployed hypersonic missiles and claimed Saturday to have used one for the first time in combat against a target in Ukraine
  • American military is accelerating development of weapon that would reach speeds seven to eight times faster than the speed of sound before hitting the target

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:11am, 21 Mar, 2022

