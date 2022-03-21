The logos of Facebook and parent company Meta Platforms. Photo: Reuters
Moscow court rejects Facebook owner Meta’s attempt to dismiss ‘extremism’ case, report Russian news agencies
- Company’s lawyer said in court Monday that Meta was not carrying out extremist activities and stood against Russophobia, according to Interfax
- Meta previously said it would allow social media users to post messages urging violence against Putin and troops before narrowing that guidance
