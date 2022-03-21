A structure covering a damaged reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, in 2018. Russia now has control of the site, scene of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine nuclear company unable to monitor radiation levels around Chernobyl
- Energoatom warning monitoring system, forest firefighting service, not working; Russia took control of defunct power plant soon after invasion
- ‘Radiation levels in exclusion zone and beyond, including not only Ukraine, but also other countries, could significantly worsen’
Topic | Ukraine
A structure covering a damaged reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, in 2018. Russia now has control of the site, scene of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986. Photo: Reuters