A structure covering a damaged reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, in 2018. Russia now has control of the site, scene of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine nuclear company unable to monitor radiation levels around Chernobyl

  • Energoatom warning monitoring system, forest firefighting service, not working; Russia took control of defunct power plant soon after invasion
  • ‘Radiation levels in exclusion zone and beyond, including not only Ukraine, but also other countries, could significantly worsen’

Reuters
Updated: 9:32pm, 21 Mar, 2022

