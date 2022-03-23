A woman holds her children as civilians fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine wait to board an evacuation train in Odesa on March 16. Photo: Reuters
Russia is kidnapping children in Ukraine, says US embassy
- The allegations that 2,389 children were illegally taken across the border come amid reports of civilians being forcibly relocated to distant parts of Russia
- The mayor of the besieged city of Mariupol compared the ‘kidnappings’ to the actions of the Nazis during World War II
Topic | Ukraine war
