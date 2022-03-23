DJI, headquartered in Shenzhen, is one of the biggest makers of civilian drones used by photographers, businesses and hobbyists. Photo: AFP
Ukraine calls on Chinese drone maker DJI to stop use by Russia
- Vice-Prime Minister Mykhailo Federov says the civilian models are being used by the Russian army to help target their missiles
- DJI says it can’t deactivate individual drones, but can impose software restrictions usually used to keep drones away from airports or other sensitive areas
Topic | Ukraine war
