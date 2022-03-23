DJI, headquartered in Shenzhen, is one of the biggest makers of civilian drones used by photographers, businesses and hobbyists. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Ukraine calls on Chinese drone maker DJI to stop use by Russia

  • Vice-Prime Minister Mykhailo Federov says the civilian models are being used by the Russian army to help target their missiles
  • DJI says it can’t deactivate individual drones, but can impose software restrictions usually used to keep drones away from airports or other sensitive areas

Associated Press
Updated: 2:29am, 23 Mar, 2022

