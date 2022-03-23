Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sits in front of a screen in Moscow displaying Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing his annual press conference in December 2020. Photo: AFP
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sits in front of a screen in Moscow displaying Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing his annual press conference in December 2020. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Russia would use nuclear weapons only if faced with ‘existential threat’, Kremlin says

  • A Kremlin spokesman made the comment when pressed in an interview over whether he was confident that Putin would not use the option
  • The Russian leader had put the country’s strategic nuclear forces on high alert last month, in a move that sparked global alarm

Topic |   Ukraine war
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:56am, 23 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sits in front of a screen in Moscow displaying Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing his annual press conference in December 2020. Photo: AFP
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sits in front of a screen in Moscow displaying Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing his annual press conference in December 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE