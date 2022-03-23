Girls arrive at their school in Kabul on Wednesday. Hours later, they were ordered to go home. Photo: AFP
Heartbreak as Taliban orders Afghan girls home, hours after schools reopen
- The Taliban backtracked on its announcement that high schools would open for girls, leaving students in tears
- The international community has made the education of girls a key demand for any future recognition of the Taliban
Topic | Afghanistan
Girls arrive at their school in Kabul on Wednesday. Hours later, they were ordered to go home. Photo: AFP