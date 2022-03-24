Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a press conference in Moscow in February. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin wants ‘unfriendly’ countries to pay for Russian gas in roubles
- Europe’s dependence on Russian gas has been thrown under the spotlight amid Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion
- Putin’s message sent prices soaring on fears that such a move would worsen the region’s energy crunch
Topic | Ukraine war
