Women from Kharkiv are reunited with a friend on Tuesday after fleeing to Romania from Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
US declares Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine
- Washington will work with others to prosecute offenders, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as he heads to Brussels with Biden for a Nato summit
- The top US diplomat cited ‘numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities’
Topic | Ukraine war
