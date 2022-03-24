Women from Kharkiv are reunited with a friend on Tuesday after fleeing to Romania from Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Women from Kharkiv are reunited with a friend on Tuesday after fleeing to Romania from Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

US declares Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine

  • Washington will work with others to prosecute offenders, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as he heads to Brussels with Biden for a Nato summit
  • The top US diplomat cited ‘numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities’

Topic |   Ukraine war
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:30am, 24 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Women from Kharkiv are reunited with a friend on Tuesday after fleeing to Romania from Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Women from Kharkiv are reunited with a friend on Tuesday after fleeing to Romania from Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE