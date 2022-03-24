A charred Russian tank is seen on the front line in Ukraine’s Kyiv region. Photo: Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces via AFP
A charred Russian tank is seen on the front line in Ukraine’s Kyiv region. Photo: Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces via AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Up to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine, Nato says

  • The figures represent the alliance’s first public estimate of Russian casualties since the war began
  • Nato is moving to expand its forces in Eastern Europe and help Ukraine counter chemical or biological attacks

Topic |   Ukraine war
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:58am, 24 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A charred Russian tank is seen on the front line in Ukraine’s Kyiv region. Photo: Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces via AFP
A charred Russian tank is seen on the front line in Ukraine’s Kyiv region. Photo: Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE