A charred Russian tank is seen on the front line in Ukraine’s Kyiv region. Photo: Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces via AFP
Up to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine, Nato says
- The figures represent the alliance’s first public estimate of Russian casualties since the war began
- Nato is moving to expand its forces in Eastern Europe and help Ukraine counter chemical or biological attacks
